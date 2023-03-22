Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,016 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile



Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

