Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $457,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

