Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $523,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.