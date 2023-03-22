Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $523,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nucor by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,316 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

