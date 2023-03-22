Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 197.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Up 4.9 %

AIG stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

