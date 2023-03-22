Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 45,204.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CME stock opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

