Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 693.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $145.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

