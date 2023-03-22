Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Allstate Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

