Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

