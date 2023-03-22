Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 617.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

