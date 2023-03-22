Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

