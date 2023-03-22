Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

