Darren Robert Smart Sells 19,142 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80.
Shares of PKI opened at C$29.21 on Wednesday. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
