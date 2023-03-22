David Fehr Doerksen Sells 12,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00.
David Fehr Doerksen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 28th, David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01.
Cameco Stock Performance
TSE CCO opened at C$34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.32. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$26.15 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70. The company has a market cap of C$15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
