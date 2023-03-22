David Ian Mckay Sells 4,130 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97.

TSE RY opened at C$129.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$180.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$142.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Cormark cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CSFB cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

