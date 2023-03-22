David J. Grover Sells 4,411 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

