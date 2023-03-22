DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

