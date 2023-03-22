Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.45.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

