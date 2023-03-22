DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.