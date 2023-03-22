DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 687,060 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,591,000 after purchasing an additional 194,444 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

