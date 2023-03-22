DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.4 %

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.