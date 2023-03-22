DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

