DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,673 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.1 %

HAL opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

