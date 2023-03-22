DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.06 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.