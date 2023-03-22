DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.45 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

