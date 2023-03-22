DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

