DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN opened at $327.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.34 and a 200 day moving average of $241.55. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $461.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.