DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 131,688 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,688 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,193,000 after buying an additional 7,092,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after buying an additional 4,838,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Trading Up 4.0 %

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

