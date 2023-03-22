DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,290 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

