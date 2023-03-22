DNB Asset Management AS Sells 115 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

