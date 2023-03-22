DNB Asset Management AS Sells 187,205 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 187,205 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.23% of Scorpio Tankers worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.