DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,013 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

