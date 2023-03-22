DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,052 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

BBY stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

