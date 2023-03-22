DNB Asset Management AS Sells 982 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

