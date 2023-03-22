Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Edison International by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,347,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

