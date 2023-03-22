Edward James Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.21, for a total value of C$526,050.00.

DSG opened at C$108.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$100.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.94 and a 12-month high of C$108.78.

DSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

