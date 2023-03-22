Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday Sells 33,664 Shares

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00.
EFN opened at C$18.08 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$10.99 and a one year high of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.01%.
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
