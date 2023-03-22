Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.08

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.08 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 107250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,993,000 after buying an additional 1,446,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after buying an additional 1,308,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after buying an additional 1,158,159 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

