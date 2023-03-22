Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.