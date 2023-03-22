Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

