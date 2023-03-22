Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after buying an additional 194,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after buying an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,071,000 after buying an additional 282,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,933,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Insider Activity

Evergy Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

