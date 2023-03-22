Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after acquiring an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

