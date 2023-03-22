FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

FDX stock opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

