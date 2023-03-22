Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -375.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

