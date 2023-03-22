FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

FMC Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

