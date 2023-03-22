Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 7.1 %

FL stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.