Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE FL opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 113.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

