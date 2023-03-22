Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

