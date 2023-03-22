Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 7.1 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.