Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE FL opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 251,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 133,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 365,502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

